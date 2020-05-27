With customers spending more time with their mobile devices, communicating with them on email and social platforms is critical. Having the correct message can be difficult. Andrew Markel discusses how to use your social media accounts and email database to drive car counts and engagement with your customers. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
VIDEO: Keep In Contact With Customers Using Social And Email
