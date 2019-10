Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

With new fuel efficiency mandates, automakers are looking for every possible way to reduce drag on the crankshaft. Many automakers are reducing drive belt tension to not only improve fuel economy, but to extend the life of the belt. Andrew Markel explains how they are able to reduce tension while controlling vibration. Sponsored by Litens.