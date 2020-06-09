Some cabin air filter housings are stuck under the dash or deep in the cowl. Getting the filter installed can be difficult because the filter due to space and tight tolerances. In this video, Andrew Markel show you an installation trick and tool made from zip ties and rubber bands. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
Video
VIDEO: Installation Trick For Tough Cabin Air Filters
You will need zip ties and rubber bands. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
Click Here to Read More
VIDEO: Digital Vehicle Software For Multi-Point Inspections
VIDEO: Spark Plug Mistakes And Recovery
VIDEO: What Wears Inside A Decoupler Pulley?
VIDEO: How To Find Component-Level Wiring Diagrams Faster