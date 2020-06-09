Connect with us
VIDEO: Installation Trick For Tough Cabin Air Filters

 

You will need zip ties and rubber bands. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
Some cabin air filter housings are stuck under the dash or deep in the cowl. Getting the filter installed can be difficult because the filter due to space and tight tolerances. In this video, Andrew Markel show you an installation trick and tool made from zip ties and rubber bands. This video is sponsored by FRAM.

