VIDEO: Ignition Coil Secondary Ignition Waveforms

 

Watch this week’s garage video on the “burn line” of a secondary ignition waveform. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

The “burn line” of a secondary ignition waveform can tell you a lot about what is happening inside the combustion chamber. Small changes in the line can indicate if an engine is running too rich or lean. Also, the burn line can indicate if the spark plugs need to be replaced.  This video is sponsored by Autolite.

