VIDEO: How Can You Tell If A Spark Plug Is Worn Out?

 

Gauging the condition of a spark plug on appearance can be problematic. This video is sponsored by Autolite.
Gauging the condition of a spark plug on appearance or width of the gap can be problematic. Often a high-mileage spark plug will look great, but the shape of the center electrode might tell a different story.

This video is sponsored by Autolite.

