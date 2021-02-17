Gauging the condition of a spark plug on appearance or width of the gap can be problematic. Often a high-mileage spark plug will look great, but the shape of the center electrode might tell a different story.
This video is sponsored by Autolite.
VIDEO: How Can You Tell If A Spark Plug Is Worn Out?
