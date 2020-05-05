Connect with us
VIDEO: Governing Drug Use In Your Shop

 

Do you have a drug policy in your shop? This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.
Drugs used to be taboo in the workplace – now, many states have made recreational marijuana legal. Donny Seyfer points out how you can control it in your shop for both employees and customers. This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.

