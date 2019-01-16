VIDEO: Gasket And Fluid Compatibility
Andrew Markel discusses how gasket life can be maximized by using fluids that are compatible with it without early degradation. Sponsored by MAHLE.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
