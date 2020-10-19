VIDEO: Five Ways To Sell Preventive Maintenance

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Though Ben Franklin was referring to fire safety when he said it, his wisdom still applies today. Imagine your customer, heading out for a family vacation with mom, the kids, the dog and every essential need to have a wonderful time creating family memories crammed inside. Now, picture Dad standing next the car, hood up, engine silent –Mom giving him the look. “We just had the car in for an oil change!Why didn’t YOUR guy tell us that something was wrong?” Did you miss an opportunity to put out a fire before it started? Here are five ways you can improve the effectiveness of selling preventive maintenance and help your customers avoid those uncomfortable roadside conversations.

DIGITAL VEHICLE INSPECTIONS

The advent of digital vehicle inspectionshas been a game-changer. Aninspection with pictures and annotations can show yourcustomer exactly what your technician is seeing. A quality picture is worth a thousand words! You should treat your inspection process like any other fundamental process, one that needs to be trained, monitored for effectiveness, and always seeking to improve efficiency and adding value.

USING VISUAL AIDS

Using a color-coded brake pad thickness gauge or fluid comparison charts/trays in photos or live video can help the customer make better-informed decisions. Using objective and measurable data gives both the advisor and customer solid ground to base their recommendations and subsequent buying decisions.

WALK AROUND

Add a walk-around inspection every time you bring in a vehicle. A walk-around inspection with your customer can be especially impactful because you can look at the car together and hear directly from the customer any concerns they have.You can gain additional insight about how the vehicle will be used in the coming months and with that information the service advisor can set up a plan to ensure the vehicle is in peak running condition based on the customer’s driving habits.