VIDEO: Five Guideposts For Shop Success in 2021

 

on

How to make 2021 your best year ever. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
There’s nothing like the start of a new year for us to step back, evaluate and make adjustments for the upcoming year.

Vic Tarasik shares five things you can do in your shop right now to put you, your business and your employees on the path to success over the next year.

  1. Review shop expenses
  2. Set this year’s sales goal
  3. Review your marketing plan
  4. Set up your staff reviews
  5. Review the benefits of being part of your program group.

When you start off the year in the right direction you’ll finish where you want to be.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

