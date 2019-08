Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Sometimes, there is more to replacing a part than just a simple swap. Andrew Markel explains why you should follow a few more steps after replacing an alternator. Check out this video to learn more ways that you can ensure your new alternator will last longer than ever and that the electrical system will stay up to par. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.