VIDEO: Dual-Mass Flywheel Replacement

 

Dual-mass flywheels are very expensive to replace. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Dual-mass flywheels are very expensive to replace. The list price for the flywheel alone is typically $800 to $1,100. Add in a couple hundred bucks for a new clutch and clutch disk, plus labor to replace all the parts and you end up with a sizable repair bill.

A more affordable alternative might be to replace the dual-mass flywheel with an one-piece solid flywheel. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses the disadvantages of replacing a dual-mass flywheel with a solid flywheel setup. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

