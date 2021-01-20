A direct injection high-pressure fuel pump can generate between 3,000 and 5,000 psi. These pumps can fail due to old software, customer neglect and poor choices when it comes to engine oil. In this video, Andrew Markel covers how a pump can fail.
This video is sponsored by Carter.
VIDEO: Direct Injection Fuel Pump Killers
