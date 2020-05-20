Every vehicle that enters your shop is an opportunity. But, often the technician has to start from scratch every time they perform an inspection and write an estimate. Digital vehicle inspection software can give a technician a template and routine for an inspection. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.
