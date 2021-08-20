Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Did You Check The Monitors?

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Take time to look at the lights on your service monitors. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

Every time you pull a vehicle into your bays, you need to take a little extra time looking at the lights on in the instrument cluster and service monitors.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The majority of vehicles that come to your shop have “life” tools that tell customers when they need an oil change, new air filter or other service. These indicators can use complex algorithms to calculate the remaining miles or life percentage. Catching an item before they go to zero, can create a win for the customer and your shop. So before you get out of the car to start the inspection, check the monitors. 

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Letting Codes Clear On their Own

Video: VIDEO: Is Retirement Scary, Exciting? Either Way, It’s Coming

Video: VIDEO: Performing An ADAS Sensor Calibration

Video: VIDEO: Defining Your Best Customer

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Did You Check The Monitors?

on

VIDEO: Properly Cleaning Out The Fuel Tank

on

VIDEO: GM Passlock Diagnostics

on

VIDEO: TrakMotive XTENDED TRAVEL CV Axles
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Fuel: Diesel Fuel Injectors

News: Autoshop Solutions Partners With Mechanic Advisor

News: AsTech Supports Industry Position On Multi-Brand Scan Tools

News: Women In Auto Care Launch New Community Engagement Platform

Video: VIDEO: Properly Cleaning Out The Fuel Tank

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Properly Cleaning Out The Fuel Tank

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Delphi Technologies Training Series: How to Service Ignition Coils

Sponsored Content

For Maximized Uptime, Don’t Neglect U-Joints

Sponsored Content

What’s the Difference Between New and Remanufactured Water Pumps?
Connect
UnderhoodService