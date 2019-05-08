Original Video/Coolant
ago

VIDEO: Diagnosing Overheating Issues

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Diagnosing Overheating Issues

TPMS Service Opportunities: The 656-Million Sensor Market

VIDEO: Make Your Customer Trust You And Not The Internet

VIDEO: Theta Engine Crankshaft Recall And What It Means To The Technician

The Next Evolution Of Fuel Injection

Hyundai/Kia Theta Engine Inspection Essentials

The Next Evolution Of Fuel Injection

VIDEO: Theta Engine Crankshaft Recall And What It Means To The Technician

Head Gaskets And Head Lift

TPMS Service Opportunities: The 656-Million Sensor Market

Andrew Markel talks engine overheating, and four strategic tips to make the diagnosis efficient and effective. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Show Full Article