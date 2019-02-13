Original Video/Fuel Pump
VIDEO: Diagnosing Intermittent Fuel Pressure Issues

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses fuel pressure, and the different ways to diagnose issues without using a pressure gauge. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

