VIDEO: Connecting The Component With The Wiring Diagram

With so much that can go wrong with today’s complex vehicles, you need wiring diagrams that put you in control of your diagnostics. The latest enhancements to ProDemand’s wiring diagrams redefine electrical diagnostics with patent-pending interactive features. Mitchell 1’s interactive wiring diagrams let you navigate from the diagram directly to component information without a secondary lookup. Component names shown in the wiring diagrams are active links that take you straight to information like component location, connector views, replacement procedures and more. This video is sponsored by Mitchell 1.