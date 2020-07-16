If a vehicle gets 20 miles to the gallon, more than 5,000 gallons of gas (from many stations) will go through the tank in 100,000 miles. During this time, sediment, rust and debris from the pump can find its way into the tank and kill the fuel pump. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how to remove the contamination to keep the fuel pump healthy. This video is sponsored by Carter.
VIDEO: Clean The Fuel Tank Before Replacing The Pump
Sediment, rust and debris from the pump can get into the tank and kill the fuel pump.
