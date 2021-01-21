VIDEO: Check Labor Guide When Replacing A Battery

Don’t forget to look up the labor when replacing a battery. You should never install a battery “free of charge”; otherwise the engine won’t start. BUT, you should always check the labor guide to see how much time it will take to replace a battery.

Click Here to Read More

Some late-model vehicles put the battery in some interesting places. Some batteries can be in the trunk or under a seat. Even if the battery is under the hood, it could be hiding under a plastic cover, cowl panel or battery management module.

Some vehicles could be as little as .1 hours. While other vehicles, it could take as long as .7 hours to replace the battery. It is impossible to predict the time required. This is why it is essential to look up the labor time before quoting the customer a price. Depending on the vehicle, after the battery is installed, it might require the technician to reset the battery monitor for the new battery.

Not performing this step can damage the new battery or cause a charging light or other malfunction lights to come after the customer leaves the shop. On some Chrysler products, you might have to recalibrate the steering angle sensor before the car is given back to the customer. These services are additional labor charges for the customer’s invoice.

When a vehicle has a dead battery or no-crank condition your diagnostic labor shouldn’t be given away. Most vehicle manufacturers recommend that .5 hours is required to inspect the battery and charging system components like the alternator. Not performing this critical task and blindly replacing a battery can create a comeback because a new battery does not solve why the original battery failed in the first place.