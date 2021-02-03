Connect with us
VIDEO: Buick 3800 Ignition Coil Tip In The Box

 

on

Don’t miss important information about the part you are installing. This video is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.
Are you the kind of person who opens a box and never reads the paperwork inside? You could be missing important information about the part you are installing. In this video, we look at an NGK ignition coil for the Buick 3800. In the box was a small piece of paper with a tech tip about the wiring connector that could prevent the failure of the new coil.

This video is sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs.

