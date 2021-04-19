Brake pad sensors have been around for quite some time. Today’s technology allows these sensors to track how many miles the brake pads have left. In this video, Joe Keene explains how brake pad sensors work and how you can determine when it’s time for new brake pads. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video
VIDEO: Brake Pad Wear Sensors And How They Work
