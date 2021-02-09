VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

In an electrical circuit, you may need to do an investigation, but energy is never lost. It is turned into either motion or heat. In the case of a motor, the electricity travels through coils of wires in the armature to generate a magnetic field. These coils create a load as the motor spins. The windings also have a resistance measured in ohms.

Click Here to Read More

Resistance in a circuit changes some of the electrical energy into heat. The greater the resistance or load on a circuit, the more electrical energy that is transformed into heat. But, heat never likes to stay put.

The heat is not restricted to the load or component with the resistance. The heat can travel through the wires and warm up the wires and connectors. The connectors themselves can be a source of resistance and generate heat. This is what causes a lot of electrical components to burn out on a vehicle.

This is true for blower motor and blower motor resistor circuits. As blower motors begin to weaken or are clogged with debris, they draw excessive amounts of electrical current. The excessive draw causes more current flow in the circuit and blower motor resistor.

The heat eventually burns out the blower motor resistor and, in many cases, causes the electrical connector to melt. If the source of excessive draw or the electrical connector isn’t replaced, the likelihood of a repeat failure is high.

Blower Motor Resistors control the electrical current flowing from the fan switch to the blower motor, which allows the motorist to set the fan at different speeds. The fan speed can be changed mechanically using a rotating lever which selects a different electrical path of resistance in the blower resistor, or automatically by an HVAC control module.