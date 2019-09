Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

It is that time of the year when the days grow shorter and drivers need their headlights more. Andrew Markel discusses how shops can upgrade old headlights with bulbs that help drivers to see more on the roads with better contrast. Sponsored by NAPA.