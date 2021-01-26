VIDEO: Battery Testing For Shop Owners

I went in for an annual physical the other day. After looking in my ears and taking my temperature, the nurse said, “The doctor’s really busy today so I’ll tell him it looks like your heart and your lungs are probably in pretty good shape. Pay the deductible on your way out.”

I’ll be honest, I don’t think I got my money’s worth.

I’m Doug Kaufman and if you’re not doing a thorough test of every battery that is pulled into a bay, you’re likely not giving your customers their money’s worth. And you’re missing a real opportunity to educate them on the health of their vehicle.

This may sound like an overly aggressive sales tactic, but it is essential because electrical systems have changed – and so have batteries. Today’s vehicles are complex machines, with power demands that make finding the right battery more important than ever.

Finding the right battery takes extra knowledge and a little more time. Often the right product is a premium product –like a battery with an AGM design. How do you know if AGM is a good fit instead of a conventional flooded design?

Did the car come standard with an AGM battery? How loaded is the vehicle with electronics – does it have powered windows, doors, or heated seats? Are cell phones, tablet, or computer frequently charged? If the answer is “yes” to any of these questions, the battery should be replaced with an AGM.