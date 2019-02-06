Original Video/Battery
VIDEO: When Can A Battery Freeze?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses batteries in winter conditions, and how the state of charge can determine when it freezes. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

