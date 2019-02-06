VIDEO: When Can A Battery Freeze?
Andrew Markel discusses batteries in winter conditions, and how the state of charge can determine when it freezes. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
