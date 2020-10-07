VIDEO: Air Filter Path Of Resistance

Connect with us
Air is a lot like electricity – it always wants to follow the path of least resistance. In the case of an air filter, that path is having no air filter at all. This means if the air can go faster around the filter, it’ll take that path rather than being filtered. When air does not go through the filter media, it is not being filtered. This video is sponsored by FRAM.

