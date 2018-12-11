Original Video/Air Conditioning
VIDEO: A/C Condensers: Don’t Wait Until Spring To Repair

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses how you should let your customers know they should not wait until the weather turns to get the A/C condenser repaired on their vehicle. Sponsored by Nissan.

