A/C Season is upon us and many vehicles will need the A/C compressor replaced. The A/C compressor puts a heavy load on the belt. If the belt is not serviced along with the compressor, the belt and tensioner could fail after the customer leaves. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses A/C compressor replacement. This video is sponsored by Litens.
Video
VIDEO: A/C Compressor Replacement On Belt Drive Restoration
