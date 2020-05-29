Connect with us
VIDEO: A/C Compressor Replacement On Belt Drive Restoration

 

on

If the belt is not serviced with the compressor, the belt and tensioner could fail. This video is sponsored by Litens.
A/C Season is upon us and many vehicles will need the A/C compressor replaced. The A/C compressor puts a heavy load on the belt. If the belt is not serviced along with the compressor, the belt and tensioner could fail after the customer leaves. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses A/C compressor replacement. This video is sponsored by Litens.

VIDEO: A/C Compressor Replacement On Belt Drive Restoration

