You probably know about “12 and 6 and Wiggle” to find play in the wheel bearings.

Click Here to Read More

However, in today’s suspensions this may not be an effective test.

Due to the design of the modern suspension systems you may actually be finding movement in the control arms and low-friction ball joints.

Andrew Markel explains a better hand placement and reminds us that the proper tools should always be used.

This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings.