 Veterans and Vehicles - You are in good company
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Veterans and Vehicles - You are in good company

on

Replacement Parts Quality – Better Than Ever

on

Industry Says Goodbye To Bob Greenwood – Editorial

on

Diagnostic Strategies For New Technicians
Auto Pros on the Road banner
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement (VIDEO) Video
play

Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement (VIDEO)

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO) Video
play

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Opinion

Veterans and Vehicles – You are in good company

Since 1931 we have chronicled the sacrifices and successes veterans have made for our country and the auto care industry.
 

on

Veterans have always played a critical role in the auto care industry at all levels. Their contributions on the battlefield and in the bays helped to build the industry we know today. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Among the ranks of soldiers, sailors and airmen, are several auto care industry professionals who have earned the Metal of Honor. To receive a Metal of Honor, you must have courage and character. 

Consider Medal of Honor recipient Robert Maxwell. On September 7th, 1944, Maxwell and three other soldiers, armed only with pistols, defended their battalion observation post against an overwhelming onslaught by the enemy. Technician 5th Grade Maxwell fought off the Germans and unhesitatingly hurled himself onto a grenade. Maxwell saved the lives of his fellow soldiers and repaired vital communications lines during the fight.

When Maxwell left the service, he enrolled for two years at a vocational school to become an automotive mechanic. After working at an Oldsmobile dealership, he became an instructor at Bend Senior High School in Oregon in the 1960s. He later taught for more than 20 years at Lane Community College.

Hiroshi “Hersey” Miyamura enlisted in the Army during the tail end of WWII. He served in the 100th Battalion comprised of Japanese-Americans. He came back to Gallup, New Mexico, after the war to work as a mechanic at a cousin’s shop.

During the Korean War, Corporal Miyamura defended his position against two waves of attackers close to the 38th parallel. He took out 50 enemy soldiers to earn his Medal of Honor. He was captured and served more than two years in a North Korean prisoner of war camp.

After his discharge, he returned to his job as a mechanic and eventually became a service station owner in Gallup. Miyamura was an inspiration for his hometown that now claims they are the most patriotic city in America. The local high school bears his name along with a freeway overpass.

Many other decorated veterans with Purple Hearts, Silver Stars and Bronze Stars have returned from conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan to be automotive technicians and shop owners. These men and women have become pillars in their communities and have built families and businesses.  

Since 1931, Shop Owner, Brake & Front End, ImportCar and Underhood Service have chronicled the sacrifices and successes veterans have made for our country and the auto care industry.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Opinion: How Much Does The Other Guy Make?

Opinion: Work From Home? What Is That?

Opinion: Talking Tools: You Have Boxes Full Of Precious Metals

Opinion: DIYers And The Covid Stimulus

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService