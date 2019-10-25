News/Vertical Development
Vertical Development Introduces ShowMeTheParts Pro

Vertical Development, Inc. is streamlining the ordering communications process for aftermarket warehouses and manufacturers. SMTP-Pro is a seamless new plug-in to the popular ShowMeTheParts database tool that now displays inventory totals and prices for customers to access at the click of a button.

Pricing

SMTP-Pro has password-protected, tiered customer pricing that’s controlled by administrators to ensure the proper price is displayed for each logged in end user.

Inventory

The extension features near real-time inventory calculations, allowing both your company and customer to stay informed on available quantities.

Ordering

SMTP-Pro gives the ability for customers to place orders, which can then be run through existing payment processing infrastructures.

New Parts

The new tool can now handle applications for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, as well as agricultural and off-road vehicles.

For additional information, visit http://www.verticaldev.com/smtp-pro.

