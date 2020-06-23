Valvoline Tells World We Are ‘The Original’

Connect with us

Valvoline Inc. today launched its “The Original Motor Oil” brand campaign, publicly proclaiming its status as the petroleum industry’s first U.S. trademarked motor oil brand.

In the U.S., the campaign features a modern interpretation of the brand’s most-recognized logo from the late 1960s and early 1970s, a high-water mark of American automotive culture. The new look and campaign were introduced today via connected TV, social media, digital ads and a campaign website.

Valvoline’s Original Motor Oil mark also will serve as No. 88 Alex Bowman’s primary paint scheme during today’s postponed GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, highlighting Bowman’s personal and pit crew fire suits, as well as the pit box itself.

“This campaign is about celebrating Valvoline’s place as an American original,” said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer. “Not only are we the first trademarked motor oil brand in the U.S., but we are also an American-owned and operated company that had a significant role in shaping the nation’s passion for cars, racing and the American road.”

Dr. John Ellis founded Valvoline in 1866 when he discovered the lubricating properties of distilled crude oil, formulating the world’s first petroleum-based lubricant. Valvoline oil was officially trademarked in 1873 and shortly thereafter, the brand began using the classic curved word mark that’s now front and center in the Original Motor Oil campaign.

The campaign also honors the longstanding innovation of the company throughout its rich history. Touting the world’s first racing, first synthetic blend and first high-mileage motor oils, Valvoline has consistently shown its focus on innovating and reinventing motor oil for evolving automotive technology and consumers alike.

“We’ve been at the forefront of many of the innovations in the motor oil category, and we’ve brought that Valvoline innovation to more than 140 countries across the globe. We constantly strive to make things run better,” added Matheys. “That’s why Valvoline has been trusted for more than 150 years.”

The integrated campaign will also feature branded content delivered through multiple partners. Valvoline DIY, racing and lifestyle influencers – including T.J. Hunt, Dustin Williams, David Patterson, Ricky Boada, Kyle Lindsey, Speed Academy, Rob Dahm, Chris Forsberg and Ray Evernham, among others – will extend the campaign’s message in their channels online.

For more information, visit Valvoline.com/original.

