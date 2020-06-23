Valvoline Tells World We Are ‘The Original’

Valvoline Inc. today launched its “The Original Motor Oil” brand campaign, publicly proclaiming its status as the petroleum industry’s first U.S. trademarked motor oil brand.

In the U.S., the campaign features a modern interpretation of the brand’s most-recognized logo from the late 1960s and early 1970s, a high-water mark of American automotive culture. The new look and campaign were introduced today via connected TV, social media, digital ads and a campaign website.

Valvoline’s Original Motor Oil mark also will serve as No. 88 Alex Bowman’s primary paint scheme during today’s postponed GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, highlighting Bowman’s personal and pit crew fire suits, as well as the pit box itself.

“This campaign is about celebrating Valvoline’s place as an American original,” said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer. “Not only are we the first trademarked motor oil brand in the U.S., but we are also an American-owned and operated company that had a significant role in shaping the nation’s passion for cars, racing and the American road.”

Dr. John Ellis founded Valvoline in 1866 when he discovered the lubricating properties of distilled crude oil, formulating the world’s first petroleum-based lubricant. Valvoline oil was officially trademarked in 1873 and shortly thereafter, the brand began using the classic curved word mark that’s now front and center in the Original Motor Oil campaign.