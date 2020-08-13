Valvoline Launches Premium Blue One Solution Gen2

Valvoline Inc ., U.S.-based supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has announced the launch of Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 — the brand’s second iteration of its heavy-duty engine oil first released in 2018. The new Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 was developed in partnership with Cummins Spark-Ignited (SI) Engineering and with the end-user in mind. Approved for use in multiple heavy duty, medium-duty, and light-duty engine types, it provides improved oxidation and thermal stability, in addition to extended drain intervals for both diesel and natural gas engine platforms.

Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 is currently available and can be purchased by contacting the Valvoline sales team at 1-800-TEAM-VAL (1-800-832-6825) or HD.Valvoline.com. Product can also be ordered through local distributors.

“Innovation takes effort, but most importantly, it requires us to listen to our customers and work closely with partners like Cummins,” said David Young, Valvoline Heavy Duty vice president of sales. “When we do this effectively, we can deliver value for our fleet customers by reducing downtime and costs — all while simplifying their operations. We are confident that this second-generation engine oil has the tremendous potential to grow the multi-fuel engine oil category that Valvoline helped establish in 2018. More and more, fleet managers are starting to realize the benefits it can provide.”

Developed as part of its 25-year relationship with Cummins, Valvoline’s innovative engine oil is not only the recommended product for Cummins’ current portfolio of products in North America, but also is the new factory fill engine oil for Cummins Natural Gas engines (ISX12 N, L9N, B6.7N) and the Cummins X15, X12, L9 and B6.7 diesel engines.