Valvoline Launches Its First Hybrid-Specific Motor Oil

Valvoline today announced the development of Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil, its first designed to handle the unique demands of the estimated 5 million hybrid vehicles on the road today.

With an expected early 2020 launch, Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil will meet the latest industry standards and will be sold in 5W-30 and 0W-20 grades, covering most hybrid models currently in use, including all common hybrid vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Honda and other auto manufacturers. According to the Toyota Motor North America November 2019 sales report, not only have overall hybrid sales increased 65.4 percent since November 2018, but Toyota division hybrid sales are up 68.4 percent for the same time period.

“Innovation is in our DNA, so we are constantly striving to develop new products and formulations that meet future consumer demand,” said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer. “No matter your vehicle type, Valvoline has tested and proven products to help keep it performing at its best for the life of the vehicle.”

This announcement follows the brand’s recent launch of a product line specifically for electric vehicles.

Unique engines require specialized product innovation

Hybrid vehicle trends show consistent market growth. A March 2019 Market Research Future report revealed that the global hybrid vehicle market is expected to have a 9 percent compound annual growth rate through 2023.

Hybrid engines share many similarities with traditional engines, but they also have unique challenges that fluids and lubricants must work to address. These include a hybrid engine’s constant engine start and stop, which can prevent warm up and peak performance. Low engine operating temperatures can create excess water vapor that dissolves into the oil resulting in sludge, corrosion and motor oil breakdown that can negatively impact fuel economy and engine life.

“Valvoline’s pursuit of new solutions to new problems challenges our unique in-house Valvoline Engine Lab to create flexible formulas that are proven to extend engine life,” said Fran Lockwood, Valvoline chief technology officer. “Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil contains a special blend of additives and superior antioxidants to provide the ultimate protection for hybrid engines.”

The new product will be available for purchase via e-commerce and special order.