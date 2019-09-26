Valvoline Instant Oil Change Raises More Than $66,500 For Cancer Research And Patient Care

Todd Nelson, president and chief operating officer; Don Smith, CEO; Michael McLaughlin, executive vice president; and Greg Sawyer, regional manager, present a check to the Jimmy Fund for the $66,914 raised through the A Chance for Kids & Families Program.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) customers helped fight cancer this summer by contributing $1 or more to the Jimmy Fund through the A Chance for Kids & Families® program. The Jimmy Fund solely supports Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world.

This year was the sixth year that VIOC participated in the fundraising program to benefit the Jimmy Fund. VIOC had their best year yet, raising $66,914 totaling their contribution to the Jimmy Fund through the A Chance for Kids and Families program to more than $241,000 since 2014.

“Dana-Farber is one of the leading cancer institutes in the world, and the work they do to support cancer research and care is remarkable,” said Don Smith, CEO of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee, Henley Enterprises. “We are extremely proud of the amount raised for The Jimmy Fund this year. Every dollar truly makes a huge impact on compassionate patient care and groundbreaking research being done at the institute.”

“We are proud to partner with Valvoline for their support in this fundraising program,” said David Giagrando, assistant vice president, corporate partnerships, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & the Jimmy Fund. “Each year we are amazed and humbled by the franchisee and their customers’ generosity towards the Jimmy Fund and we congratulate them on their highest fundraising year to date.”