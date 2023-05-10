 Utilizing OPUS IVS in Your Shop

Editor Nadine Battah and technical writer Eric Garbe sit down with OPUS IVS senior vice president, Kevin FitzPatrick.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The Striking Point video podcast series extends the conversation on the topic of tools and technology with industry experts that bring insightful solutions to the forefront for our listeners. 

Opus IVS helps shops repair vehicles with diagnostics, programming and live repair guidance from OE brand-specific master technicians. 

In an all new Striking Point video podcast episode, TechShop’s editor Nadine Battah and TechShop’s technical writer Eric Garbe sit down with OPUS IVS senior vice president, Kevin FitzPatrick.

In this episode, Kevin shares OPUS IVS’s mission, as well as how technicians can utilize their services in their shop.

“We’re providing tools that do pre and post-scanning, mechanical tools, scan tools, but we’re also providers of technical support,” said FitzPatrick.

Nadine, Eric and Kevin also discuss:

1:46 EV impact on services provided

2:46 Primary challenges shops are facing with EV service

4:13 Utilizing OPUS IVS for what might seem like a very basic diagnostic test

6:07 Newest technologies technicians are facing and are looking to OPUS IVS for support

8:28 What Kevin would tell technicians to make them realize and utilize the benefits of OPUS IVS

To view previous episodes of The Striking Point video podcast, click here.

