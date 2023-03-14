 Utilizing NVH Tools

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Utilizing NVH Tools

Technology has been improving on NVH tools over the years.

Avatar
By Eric Garbe

CC:

Related Articles

NVH. It’s a common problem we’re faced with, and it has become more difficult to diagnose over the years.

Noise is an unexpected sound we don’t want to hear. And we all know what vibration is, and it’s annoying.

Harshness? It’s something like sitting in the back of a school bus, except the car you’re driving isn’t a school bus.

Why can these problems be so difficult to diagnose?

It’s tricky because both noise and vibration can be detected by hearing, feeling or both. So, is it a noise? Is it a vibration? Is it one causing the other? And how does your customer perceive it?

It’s never easy, but technology has been improving on NVH tools since the first screwdriver was held up to an ear.

Today’s modern NVH tools utilize software, microphones and accelerometers to capture and graph data, not only giving you a visual reference, but breaking down the type and frequency of the vibration, putting you on the fast track of diagnosis.

NVH tools are available from the most in-depth systems that interface with oscilloscopes, to apps that work right with your cell phone. It’s technology at its best.

Thanks for watching The Striking Point from TechShop. Be sure to check out our YouTube Channel for more tool videos and I’ll see ya next time.

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox CEO Bill Babcox sits down Rick Maxwell, president and owner of Cleveland-based United Motor Products.

Rick Maxwell is what some in this industry call a “lifer.” He’s been involved in the industry since he was about eight years old, working along his father, who began as an aftermarket salesman in 1965 for the originator of B’laster. 

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Long-Lasting Brake Pads (VIDEO)

How long brakes will last depends on many factors. This video is sponsored by Centric Parts.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AMN Drivetime: Dave Caracci

Dave Caracci is a guy who can wield a wrench as deftly as he can a sales pitch.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Benefits of Cabin Air Filters (VIDEO)

Educate your customer about the importance a replacement can offer in any season. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Scott Shriber
Fighting HVAC Odors (VIDEO)

The cabin air filter is an integral part of the heating & air conditioning system. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Vehicle Emission Particulates (VIDEO)

Cabin air filters can stop exhaust particulates from reaching vehicle occupants. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Auto Pros Go On The Road To ChangingGears

Cincinnati, OH non-profit brings cars and people together to remove transportation barriers, build community.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Instant Shudder Fix (VIDEO)

It can be difficult to determine if your shutter is a fluid-related issue or a costly mechanical problem. This video is sponsored by Lubegard.

By Joe Keene
Limited Slip Supplement (VIDEO)

If the frictional properties are not correct, chatter will occur. Sponsored by Lubegard.

By Joe Keene