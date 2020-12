The Jeepers Keeper Creeper Hanger (21350) from Lisle Corp. can be attached to most toolboxes, benches or walls, keeping a creeper off the floor and stored in one location.

Click Here to Read More

The ABS plastic hooks can be mounted anywhere on the 24-in. wide rail to accommodate several different types of plastic or metal creepers. Two 5-in. slots in the rail line up with toolbox or cart handle mounting holes and allow mounting from 14-in. to 23-in.

For more info: lislecorp.com