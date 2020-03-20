US Motor Works Releases Seven New Fuel Pumps

US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling systems and fuel systems to the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, has announced its latest additions to the USMW Professional Series lineup. The latest seven new Fuel Pumps are now in stock and ready to order. USMW products are designed and tested at our ISO9001:2015 certified facility in Santa Fe Springs, California.
New SKUs available:
USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP7236M
Application: 2008-09 Chrysler Aspen, Dodge Durango
V6 3.7L, 4.7L, 5.7L
OEM Ref: 68027988AC
USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP8573
Application: 2003-09 Mercedes-Benz CL600, S600, SL600
V12 5.5L
OEM Ref: 011-470-5894
USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP7257M
Application: 2009-14 Dodge Ram 1500, Ram 1500
V6 3.6L, V8 4.7L
OEM Ref: 68050948AA
USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP8472S
Application: 2001-03 Suzuki Grand Vitara, XL-7
V6 2.7L
OEM Ref: 15100-52D00
USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP8597MN
Application: 2004 Subaru Outback
H6 3.0L
OEM Ref: 42021AE07A
USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP8598M
Application: 2004-06 Subaru Baja
H4 2.5L
OEM Ref: 42021-AE06A
USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP8600MN
Application: 2004-06 Subaru Baja, Legacy, Outback