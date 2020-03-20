Connect with us

US Motor Works Releases Seven New Fuel Pumps

The latest seven new Fuel Pumps are now in stock and ready to order.
US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling systems and fuel systems to the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, has announced its latest additions to the USMW Professional Series lineup. The latest seven new Fuel Pumps are now in stock and ready to order. USMW products are designed and tested at our ISO9001:2015 certified facility in Santa Fe Springs, California. 

New SKUs available:

USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP7236M

Application: 2008-09 Chrysler Aspen, Dodge Durango

V6 3.7L, 4.7L, 5.7L

OEM Ref: 68027988AC

USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP8573

Application: 2003-09 Mercedes-Benz CL600, S600, SL600

V12 5.5L

OEM Ref: 011-470-5894

USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP7257M

Application: 2009-14 Dodge Ram 1500, Ram 1500

V6 3.6L, V8 4.7L

OEM Ref: 68050948AA

USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP8472S

Application:  2001-03 Suzuki Grand Vitara, XL-7

V6 2.7L

OEM Ref:  15100-52D00

USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP8597MN

Application:   2004 Subaru Outback

H6 3.0L

OEM Ref:  42021AE07A

USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP8598M

Application: 2004-06 Subaru Baja

H4 2.5L

OEM Ref: 42021-AE06A

USMW Fuel Pump Part No. USEP8600MN

Application: 2004-06 Subaru Baja, Legacy, Outback

