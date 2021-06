US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling systems and fuel systems to the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, has announced the latest addition to its cooling lineup.

The latest 6 new water pumps are now in stock and ready to order. USMW Professional Series products are designed and tested at the company’s ISO9001:2015 certified facility in Santa Fe Springs, California.



For more information about US Motor Works, LLC visit www.usmotorworks.com.