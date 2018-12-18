US Motor Works Receives 2018 Alliance Supplier Award



US Motor Works LLC, California-based manufacturer and distributor of cooling system components, fuel system components and high-performance products, has received the 2018 Supplier Award from the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance for Outstanding Shipping Performance, in recognition for shipping 98.7 percent fill on average the whole year.

“It’s our honor and privilege to receive this award three years in a row from the Alliance,” said Gil Benjamin, US Motorworks president and CEO. “We at US Motor Works strive to provide the best service and the highest-quality of parts available. This is why our team continuously works hard year after year to ensure that our parts ship on time, every time.”