US Motor Works Named APA 2019 Preferred Supplier Of The Year

US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling system components, fuel system components and high-performance products for the automotive and heavy-duty markets, was presented the prestigious 2019 “Preferred Supplier of the Year” award by the Automotive Parts Association (APA). 

This award acknowledges the outstanding service US Motor Works has provided for APA customers. The award also symbolizes how dedicated the US Motor Works team is to providing continuous quality products and excellent customer service to APA.

For more information about US Motor Works, LLC go to usmotorworks.com.

