US Motor Works Making Face Shields For Health Workers

US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling system components, fuel system components and high performance products for the automotive and heavy duty markets, is helping the medical community where it can during this time of a pandemic. For the last several weeks, it has been making face shields for local health care providers. It has received several pictures and some video back from these face shields being used.
Here is a link to a video of thankful healthcare workers from The Hills Post Acute Therapy Team: https://youtu.be/eNp3LBv1YvY.