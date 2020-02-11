Connect with us

US Motor Works LLC Adds To Cooling Lineup

The latest 6 new water pumps are now in stock and ready to order.
US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling systems and fuel systems to the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, has announced the latest addition to its cooling line up.

The latest 6 new water pumps are now in stock and ready to order. USMW Professional Series products are designed and tested at our ISO9001:2015 certified facility in Santa Fe Springs, California. New part numbers include:

USMW Water Pump Part No. US8141

Application: 2015-19 Ford 2.7L

OEM Ref: FT4Z8501-D

USMW Water Pump Part No. US8145

Application: 2016-19 Honda 1.5L

OEM Ref: 19200-598-003

USMW Water Pump (Pump Only) Part No. US8147

Application: 2016-18 General Motors 1.4L, 1.5L

OEM Ref: 12678778, 12667383, 12667384, 12667385, 12667387, 12673412, 12681171, 12681174, 12681169

USMW Water Pump Part No. US8151

Application: 2017-19 Chrysler 3.6L

OEM Ref: 6831-1109AB

USMW Water Pump (Pump Only) Part No. US8158

Application: 2016-18 General Motors 1.5L

OEM Ref: 12681173, 12645159, 12638455

USMW Water Pump Part No. US8160

Application: 2016-19 Chrysler 3.6L

OEM Ref: 6831 1108AA

For more information about US Motor Works, visit usmotorworks.com.

