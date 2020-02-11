US Motor Works LLC Adds To Cooling Lineup

US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling systems and fuel systems to the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, has announced the latest addition to its cooling line up.
The latest 6 new water pumps are now in stock and ready to order. USMW Professional Series products are designed and tested at our ISO9001:2015 certified facility in Santa Fe Springs, California. New part numbers include:
USMW Water Pump Part No. US8141
Application: 2015-19 Ford 2.7L
OEM Ref: FT4Z8501-D
USMW Water Pump Part No. US8145
Application: 2016-19 Honda 1.5L
OEM Ref: 19200-598-003
USMW Water Pump (Pump Only) Part No. US8147
Application: 2016-18 General Motors 1.4L, 1.5L
OEM Ref: 12678778, 12667383, 12667384, 12667385, 12667387, 12673412, 12681171, 12681174, 12681169
USMW Water Pump Part No. US8151
Application: 2017-19 Chrysler 3.6L
OEM Ref: 6831-1109AB
USMW Water Pump (Pump Only) Part No. US8158
Application: 2016-18 General Motors 1.5L
OEM Ref: 12681173, 12645159, 12638455
USMW Water Pump Part No. US8160
Application: 2016-19 Chrysler 3.6L
OEM Ref: 6831 1108AA
For more information about US Motor Works, visit usmotorworks.com.