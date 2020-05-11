US Motor Works Introduces New Heavy-Duty Water Pump

US Motor Works, LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling systems and fuel systems to the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, recently announced its latest addition to the heavy-duty lineup. A new water pump is now in stock and ready to order. USMW heavy-duty products are designed, assembled and tested at its ISO9001:2015 certified facility in Santa Fe Springs, California.
For more information about US Motor Works, LLC, visit www.usmotorworks.com.
USMW Water Pump
Part No. US16005P
Application: Navistar, Maxxforce 13 / ProStar
OEM Ref: 3004721C92, 3004721C91