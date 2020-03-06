US Motor Works Introduces 6 New Fuel Pumps

US Motor Works, LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling systems and fuel systems to the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, recently announced its latest additions to the USMW Professional Series line up. The latest 6 new fuel pumps are now in stock and ready to order. USMW products are designed and tested at its ISO9001:2015 certified facility in Santa Fe Springs, California.
The six new fuel pumps include:
Part No. USEP2587M
Application: 11-16 F-350, F-450, F550 Super Duty V8 6.2L, V10 6.8L
OEM Ref: CC3Z-9H307A
Part No. USEP3783M
Application: 09-11 Buick Lucerne, Cadillac DTS V8 4.6L
OEM Ref: 19179765
Part No. USEP4062A
Application: 10-17 Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain L4 2.4L, V6 3.0L, V6 3.6L
OEM Ref: 13506192
Part No. USEP4042M
Application: 11-14 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, 3500 HD, GMC Sierra 2500 HD, 3500 HD V8 6.0L
OEM Ref: 13581920
Part No. USEP4044M
Application: 11-14 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, 3500 HD, GMC Sierra 2500 HD, 3500 HD V8 6.0L
OEM Ref: 13577634
Part No. USEP7029M
Application: 92-93 Chrysler Town & Country, Dodge Grand/Caravan, Plymouth Grand/Voyager V6 3.0L, 3.3L
OEM Ref: 4682337
For more information about US Motor Works, LLC, visit www.usmotorworks.com.