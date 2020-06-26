US Gasoline Demand More Than ‘Halfway’ Back

Gasoline consumption in the United States has just hit a big milestone; it is now more than halfway back to pre-COVID-19 levels as motorists get back on the road amid at least a partial recovery of the U.S. economy, according to OPIS , an IHS Markit company .

Click Here to Read More

Fill-ups at the pump hit the rock bottom in the second week of April, down 49 percent from 2019 volumes, as spiking COVID-19 cases led to the shutdown of the economy and stay-at-home orders across the nation. That was also the week that oil exporting countries hammered out the OPEC+ deal — with the direct involvement of the United States to reduce production in a greatly oversupplied market experiencing record-low crude prices.

The most recent OPIS survey shows that in the second week of June demand was down 22%, compared to the same week in 2019, but regional disparities are still prevalent.

“Although people talk about ‘demand destruction’, it’s actually been ‘demand contraction’ in response to the economic shutdown,” said Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit. “And now we’re seeing demand ‘uncontracting’ as people get back into their cars.”

OPIS DemandPro tracks actual weekly same-store gasoline volumes at more than 15,000 stations, aggregated on a national, regional and state level. This allows users to track and benchmark industry trends for overall retail gasoline sales.

“The most timely insight into market trends comes from the market itself — actual retail gasoline sales,” said Fred Rozell, president, OPIS.