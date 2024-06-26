 US CBP to Use Verdek Chargers for its Ford F-150 Lightnings

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

US CBP to Use Verdek Chargers for its Ford F-150 Lightnings

US Customs and Border Protection will use this mobile, fully off-grid charging station, complete with dual ports and powered by renewable energy.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

US Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) has selected Verdek’s EV Oasis Off-Grid DC Fast Charging Solutions to charge its Ford F150 Lightnings that monitor the southern borders of New Mexico and Arizona. This mobile, fully off-grid charging station is complete with dual ports, Verdek said, and is powered by renewable energy. The company said this charging solution provides accessibility to EV drivers where grid connectivity is scarce. Its design for rapid deployment allows it to bypass the complex processes associated with extensive infrastructure upgrades, permitting and civil works.

Related Articles

Key attributes of the EV Oasis include fast charging speeds, compatibility across various EV models, and a sturdy off-grid power system, Verdek said.

“Our goal is to make clean energy accessible to everyone, everywhere,” Guy Mannino, CEO of Verdek said. “The introduction of Verdek EV Oasis is a major step forward in our commitment to crafting a sustainable transportation future.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Modine Helps Fortify Zero-Emission Bus Fleet in Wisconsin

Racine transit system zero-emission buses are equipped with Modine EVantage to increase longevity and range.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Modine announced a collaboration with the City of Racine Wisconsin's public transportation system, RYDE Racine. To reduce public transit fleet emissions, the city operates nine all-electric buses with the Modine EVantage Thermal Management System, with up to four additional EVs on order, the company said.

Modine said EVantage will optimize inverter temperatures and improve the range, longevity, and reliability of the city's electric bus fleet along the nearly 700 stops it serves.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Mullen Announces Development of Mobile EV Charging Truck

New PowerUP mobile charging system provides increased versatility and 100% zero emissions power generation capable of delivering on demand, mobile DC fast-charging.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Wallbox Announces Milestones in Acquisition of ABL

The company says the move has already paid off in the effort to support the EV transition.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autel Energy Unveils Megawatt Charging System at ACT Expo

The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is designed for heavy-duty electric trucks.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mullen Continues Commercial EV Dealer Expansion in Midwest

New franchise partners Ziegler Truck Group and Range Truck Group will focus on the Pacific Northwest and upper Midwest regions of the U.S.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

EV Safety Basics on the Shop Floor – Part I

It’s critical to utilize OEM service information and procedures for each and every hybrid or EV.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Asahi Kasei Achieves Electrolyte Technological Breakthrough

The company said it successfully achieved proof of concept for lithium-ion batteries with improved power output and service life.

By Mary DellaValle
Genesis Expands EV Availability to 37 States

GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 are now available at select retailers in Alabama, Kansas, Oregon and Rhode Island.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Eaton to Supply ELocker Differential System to EV Manufacturer

The system leverages an electric motor to power the rear wheels and an electric motor or an optional ICE driving the front wheels.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers