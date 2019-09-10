University Of The Aftermarket Foundation Welcomes BBB Industries As A Lifetime Trustee

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has welcomed BBB Industries as a lifetime trustee and thanks the company for its generous support in honor of the company’s founder, Don Bigler. A scholarship in Bigler’s name will be awarded annually to a deserving student pursuing a career in the aftermarket.

Lifetime trustee designations are reserved for exceptional donors who support the University of the Aftermarket Foundation’s mission of providing scholarships and educational opportunities for the next generation of aftermarket professionals. Duncan Gillis, CEO of BBB Industries, will serve as the company’s representative on the University of the Aftermarket Foundation board of trustees.

“We are proud to support the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and award a scholarship in Don’s honor,” Gillis said. “We are fortunate to be a part of this industry, and as it continues to grow, it is important that we continue to support the Foundation’s efforts to provide scholarships, education and training to the talented individuals who are pursuing a career in the aftermarket.”

“On behalf of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, I want to extend our sincere appreciation to BBB Industries for their generous contribution and welcome them as a lifetime trustee,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We appreciate Duncan volunteering his time to serve on the UAF board of trustees. He will help guide our efforts to provide scholarships and educational support to so many talented individuals planning a career in the aftermarket.”

To make a donation to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit www.UofA-Foundation.org to donate online or send a check made payable to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation to 7101 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1300, Bethesda, MD 20814.