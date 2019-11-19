University Of The Aftermarket Foundation Launches New Website

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has launched a new website for both students and donors, with the goal of paving paths to success for future automotive aftermarket industry professionals.

“If you know someone who is interested in a career in the automotive aftermarket, it is well worth their time, and yours, to visit the attractive new UAF website and apply for one of the many scholarships the foundation has to offer,” said Bob Egan, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “For those who have made their careers in our industry, donating to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a great way to give back and the new website makes it easy to do.”

The new mobile-ready UAF website features a portal for students to apply for hundreds of automotive scholarships, a simple-to-use donation system, updated lists of trustees, donors and scholarship recipients, plus a wealth of information about the foundation, including news, grant applications and other resources. The foundation’s former web address, UofAFoundation.com, will redirect visitors to the new UofA-Foundation.org site.

“On behalf of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Brian Pavey for donating his time and talent to develop this fantastic new website for the University of the Aftermarket Foundation,” said Egan. “It is through the generosity of those like Brian that the University of the Aftermarket Foundation is able to grow and prosper, awarding hundreds of scholarships each and every year.”

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and all contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. To learn more, make a donation or apply for a scholarship or grant, visit www.uofa-foundation.org.